Lorraine Foster, from Hampshire, has taken a leap of faith and opened A Good Yarn, in Wickham, after leaving her 9 to 5 job to turn her lifelong knitting passion into a thriving business.

Located in Baytree Walk, the tearoom cross yarn store combines the best of both worlds offering a craft space and a relaxing area where people can enjoy coffee and cake.

Lorraine said: “I’ve always worked traditional hours and when I would go out on a Sunday, I noticed there are very few knitting shops or fabric shops open so I decided that I would leave the corporate world and open my own place.

“It has turned out exactly how I hoped and we have been getting lots of lovely feedback about the knitting and food.

“I’ve been knitting since I was a little girl. My nan taught me how to knit - her and my mum were both keen knitters so I’ve always loved it.”

The yarn store sits at the front of the site, equipped with a large craft table where people can knit and crochet, with the tearoom located to the back of the venue.

Lorraine said there has already been considerable demand for classes, which will start running from September, with people always on hand to help.

Lorraine added: “The idea was that I would open something that was more social and enjoyable. That was the dream. It has been a dream for a long time and I just got to the point in my life where I just thought I would bite the bullet and go for it.

“Life is too short to just sit and do the same thing. I just wanted to do something that I might enjoy more. It has been exhausting but it’s so worth it.”

A Good Yarn also hosts Sip ‘n’ Stitch, which takes place every day of the week, giving people the opportunity to not only immerse themselves into crafts but also socialise with others.

. A Good Yarn Lorraine Foster has opened her tearoom and yarn shop called A Good Yarn on July 31, 2025 in Bay Tree Walk, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (080825-8530) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

