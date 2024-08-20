"It’s been so warmly welcomed": Thousands of people flock to Boathouse Swanwick following 'outstanding' launch
Boathouse Swanwick, located at Swanwick Marina, has gone down a treat with customers since opening its doors on August 2.
The venue offers its guests a restaurant, takeaway coffee shop and an exclusive south-facing terrace on the banks of the glorious River Hamble with outdoor seating perfect for balmy summer evenings shared with family and friends.
The opening has been long awaited after the venue closed in October 2023 to undergo a complete demolition and rebuild on an extended footprint.
Since its opening, the restaurant has served up 2,853 dishes, poured 2,400 glasses of wine and welcomed 2,101 guests to experience the new venue.
Peter Hider, venue operations manager, said: “The venue has had an incredible opening week and it’s been so warmly welcomed. I knew how much people had been looking forward to Boathouse’s grand reopening, so we had to hit the ground running and make a great impression from the get-go.
“It’s been a hugely successful first week in business and I’m so proud of my team for how quickly they’ve impressed our guests and supported such fantastic trade.”
Boathouse Swanwick is part of the Ideal Collection group of five high-quality venues across Hampshire and West Sussex, which aims to provide unique informal hospitality. Oliver Weeks, managing director of Ideal Collection, said: “This has been a truly outstanding opening week and a strong start for Boathouse Swanwick. A lot of commitment and effort from so many people went into bringing this venue to life, so I’m thrilled to see the hard work starting to pay off.”
