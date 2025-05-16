I've discovered 33 elite dog friendly spots in Hampshire where canine companions are treated like royalty

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2025, 16:39 BST
The saying ‘dogs are not just pets but part of the family’ is completely true – but it can be tricky trying to find new and unique spots for everyone, including your canine companions.

We are extremely lucky that Hampshire is a place that has a long list of businesses that happily welcome our precious pooches.From the Drayton Tavern to The Hideaway and the Tenth Hole there is something for everyone.

Explore 33 elite cafes and pubs in the area that are dog friendly:

1. Dog Friendly

Here are some of the best dog friendly cafes and pub that will make your pup feel like royalty. Photo: The News

Chloe Wheelerm and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe Photos by Alex Shute

2. Hideaway Dog Cafe

Chloe Wheelerm and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

The Tenth Hole on Eastern Parade is famous for its afternoon tea and to top this off dogs are more than welcome at the popular venue.

3. The Tenth Hole

The Tenth Hole on Eastern Parade is famous for its afternoon tea and to top this off dogs are more than welcome at the popular venue. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Dolphin in Old Portsmouth, is currently undergoing a freshen up for customers and dogs. Pictured is: Owner Chris Vaux. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2570)

4. The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth

The Dolphin in Old Portsmouth, is currently undergoing a freshen up for customers and dogs. Pictured is: Owner Chris Vaux. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2570) Photo: Sarah Standing

