Explore 33 elite cafes and pubs in the area that are dog friendly:
Here are some of the best dog friendly cafes and pub that will make your pup feel like royalty. Photo: The News
2. Hideaway Dog Cafe
Chloe Wheelerm and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners.
Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. The Tenth Hole
The Tenth Hole on Eastern Parade is famous for its afternoon tea and to top this off dogs are more than welcome at the popular venue. Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth
The Dolphin in Old Portsmouth, is currently undergoing a freshen up for customers and dogs. Pictured is: Owner Chris Vaux. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2570) Photo: Sarah Standing