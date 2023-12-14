The world’s rudest diner is making a return to Portsmouth this weekend as Karens On Tour makes a return after its first visit earlier this year.

Karen’s Diner, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is is returning to Drift Southsea in Palmerston Road on Saturday, December 16 as part of its UK tour this year providing a menu boasting New York style food. It is also returning to the venue on April 6 and 7, and on August 3 and 4 in 2024 after its successful outing this summer.

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia, America and the UK going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. Whether it be the waiters or waitresses delivering your order to the wrong table, throwing stuff like menus on the floor or barraging you with an expletive rant - customers will not forget their visit in a hurry.

The Karen's Diner concept is returning to Portsmouth

A spokesperson explained: “We're coming to town on tour again as a Christmas special and well if y'all show up in force we'll either come as a longer-term pop-up or simply just stay put for a while until we've insulted everyone. At our pop-up Karen's you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen. A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care. You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before. Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and for the love of Karen don't ask to speak to the manager....

“Your ticket includes full entertainment from our amazing Karens and Christmas-themed food what more could ya want? You will get full and authentic Karen experience - our games, our waitstaff and the full works. Decent food provided by the venue (we hope) . This is a dining experience like no other - literally. Come enjoy the OG Karen's from OG Karen's.”