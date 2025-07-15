With the six weeks summer holiday right around the corner, two major chains have announced kids eat for free - making family outings fun without breaking the bank.

With children finishing school for summer over the next week, a long list of major food joints, including Whitbread’s Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, have confirmed kids eat free.

Two major chains have confirmed they will be dishing up free meals for kids this summer. | Jamie Lau / Studio Lau

Families can enjoy the offer with every adult meal purchased between Friday, July 4 and Monday, September 1. All they need to do is sign up to the restaurant’s newsletter to receive your voucher.

Little diners will be able to choose from the ‘Small Tums’ or ‘Bigger Yums’ menus, each including a starter and main.