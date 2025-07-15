Kids eat free at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre this summer - making family outings more affordable
With children finishing school for summer over the next week, a long list of major food joints, including Whitbread’s Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, have confirmed kids eat free.
Families can enjoy the offer with every adult meal purchased between Friday, July 4 and Monday, September 1. All they need to do is sign up to the restaurant’s newsletter to receive your voucher.
Little diners will be able to choose from the ‘Small Tums’ or ‘Bigger Yums’ menus, each including a starter and main.
The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, in Southsea, and Harbour Lights Beefeater, in Cosham, are both included in the summer deal.
