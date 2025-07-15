Kids eat free at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre this summer - making family outings more affordable

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 07:33 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 07:52 BST
With the six weeks summer holiday right around the corner, two major chains have announced kids eat for free - making family outings fun without breaking the bank.

With children finishing school for summer over the next week, a long list of major food joints, including Whitbread’s Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, have confirmed kids eat free.

Two major chains have confirmed they will be dishing up free meals for kids this summer.placeholder image
Two major chains have confirmed they will be dishing up free meals for kids this summer. | Jamie Lau / Studio Lau

Families can enjoy the offer with every adult meal purchased between Friday, July 4 and Monday, September 1. All they need to do is sign up to the restaurant’s newsletter to receive your voucher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little diners will be able to choose from the ‘Small Tums’ or ‘Bigger Yums’ menus, each including a starter and main.

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, in Southsea, and Harbour Lights Beefeater, in Cosham, are both included in the summer deal.

For more information, click here.

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice