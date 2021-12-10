Knobbly but nice: The ugly veg worth savouring | Recipe with Lawrence Murphy

Cod, celeriac and rosemary by Lawrence Murphy.

Some might think they are not the most beautiful looking vegetables, but they are flavoursome and hearty which is just the sort of thing we need when it’s cold outside. I really like these often overlooked vegetables as they are so versatile both raw and cooked.

Celeriac has an ugly exterior that holds in a creamy white centre which has a sweet nutty and earthy flavour that works well with most fish.

In this easy recipe, celeriac is gently roasted with rosemary to accompany thick chunky cod.

Ingredients, serves four

4 fillets cod from the top of a large cod

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

Dessertspoon chopped rosemary

1 celeriac peeled and cut into cubes

1 romanesco or broccoli cut into small florets

1 lime

100ml extra virgin olive oil

Method

1. Put the onion, garlic and celeriac into a roasting pan and drizzle over a little olive oil.

2. Zest the lime over the celeriac and bake in a pre-heated oven 180C/gas 5 for 10 minutes.

3. While this is cooking pan-fry the cod skin side down until golden brown.

4. Take the celeriac out of the oven, add the rosemary, and romanesco.

5. Put the cod on top and bake for another 12 minutes.

6. While this is cooking mix the extra virgin olive oil and the lime juice together.

7. Check the cod is cooked and pour over the lime and oil.

8. Serve on warmed plates.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk.

