The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, was sold by JD Wetherspoon to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd. They took over the venue on May 3.

New management were set to reopen the boozer last week, but new landlord Steven Smith was saddened when he found the beer lines were cut in three different places after the pub was purchased.

As previously reported in The News, Mr Smith said beer was pouring from the ceiling and left the building in “a right state”. He added: “Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing we cannot open until Friday of next week hopefully.”

Mr Smith said new beers, a coat of paint and 10 TV screens are being added to the pub, with visitors being able to watch Sky Sports. The previously unused upstairs area will have several pool tables and dart boards added to it in the coming months.

It is expected the pub will reopen on May 17, with customers being able to get breakfast at 8am. Lunch will be served at midday, and dinner up to 9pm. A Sunday roast will be available every Sunday from midday to 8pm alongside the normal menu.

