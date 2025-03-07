A cherished pie kitchen has been recognised for its incredible gluten free range at the British Pie Awards.

Mad K, also known as Mum and Dad’s Kitchen, is a Portsmouth-based bakery that specialises in gluten-free sweet and savoury pies.

MAD K Pies, Portsmouth,are a winner at this year’s British Pie Awards. The Beefin’ Brisket Good Pie is victorious in the competitive Gluten Free Pie Class. Pictured: Co owners Jane and Dave Endean at MAD K, Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Founded by Jane and Dave Endean, the business has gained considerable recognition for its handmade alternatives for those with gluten intolerance and coeliac disease.

The popular pie kitchen has now bagged the prize for the best Gluten Free Pie at the British Pie Awards with its beefin’ brisket good pie. The pie-maker beat off 16 mouth-watering entries in this category to take home the accolade.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.”

The British Pie Awards take place every year in a bid to showcase some of the best pies in the industry. The awards are held in Melton Mowbray and they are hosted by the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association.

“Mad K has emerged victorious in the highly competitive Gluten Free category with their Beefin’ Brisket Good Pie. These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved win.”