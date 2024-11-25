Magical scenes in city centre as Christmas market gets in full swing - 14 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:45 BST
Twinkly lights and alpine-style huts have transformed Commercial Road into a Christmas paradise.

The trendy Christmas market has returned to the city centre for another year – and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The market showcases a range of independent businesses which will be selling personalised gifts, food and drink up until December 30, 2024. From personalised stockings to Christmas decorations to crepes and mulled wine, the market is the perfect way to enjoy the festive season.

See 14 magical pictures of the Commercial Road Christmas market:

Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Commercial Road Christmas Market

Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Commercial Road Christmas Market

Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Commercial Road Christmas Market

Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture: Matthew Clark

4. Commercial Road Christmas Market

Commercial Road has been turned into a festive high street equipped with Christmas lights and a market. Picture: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice