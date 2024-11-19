Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s UK is launching a ‘gift drop’

Gifts can be won by finding hidden codes

Codes will redeem food offers with the opportunity to win reward points and gifts

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s has announced that it is set to launch an exciting brand-new ‘gift drop’ packed with offers and exclusive merch.

The ‘gift drop’ will be launched on Wednesday November 20, which will see McDonald’s customers across the UK snapping up some amazing gifts, reward points and food.

Unique codes will be hidden around the country, including on eye-catching billboards, corners of McDonald’s restaurants, influencer content and food packaging, making for an ultimate treasure hunt.

McDonald's is launching a 'gift drop' (Photo: Red Consultancy) | Red Consultancy

Once a gift tag is found (which will contain a code), customers can enter it into the McDonald’s app for a chance to win an exclusive prize.

Customers will also instantly receive two food offers, a main food offer that will expire at 23:59 the same day and a breakfast offer that will expire at 10:59 the next day.

New codes will be available to uncover daily, with gifts suitable for everyone including free food, tasty offers, reward points and festive gifts.

The exciting festive gifts will include Christmas jumpers, pyjamas, baubles and more.

There are some rules to playing the game to consider, including that only one code can be used per day, the same code cannot be used more than once by one customer. However, the codes can be used more than once by different customers. The maximum number of codes that can be redeemed per person is 30.

For more information, please head to the McDonald’s website.