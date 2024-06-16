McDonald's: Major discount on iconic McChicken sandwich and breakfast McMuffin for one day only - when
and live on Freeview channel 276
McDonald’s is reducing the price of both its McChicken sandwich and breakfast Single McMuffin tomorrow (June 17). The deal only lasts for 24 hours and is exclusive to customers using the McDonald’s reward app.
Customers can buy the McMuffin - complete with crispy bacon or a sausage patty and loaded with a free range egg and melted cheese in an English muffin - anytime before 11am. Its price will be reduced by 30 per cent to £1.19.
The McChicken sandwich will has its cost dropped by 50 per cent to £1.39. It consists of a crispy coated chicken burger with lettuce and sandwich sauce in a sesame-seed bun. Foodies can earn points on their orders by opting into McDonald’s rewards.
There is also an option for the cash equivalence of the points to be donated to charities including BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The app can be downloaded via Google Play and Apple App Store.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.