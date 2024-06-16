Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic sandwiches at a fast food giant are getting an exclusive discount for one day only.

McDonald’s is reducing the price of both its McChicken sandwich and breakfast Single McMuffin tomorrow (June 17). The deal only lasts for 24 hours and is exclusive to customers using the McDonald’s reward app.

Customers can buy the McMuffin - complete with crispy bacon or a sausage patty and loaded with a free range egg and melted cheese in an English muffin - anytime before 11am. Its price will be reduced by 30 per cent to £1.19.

The McChicken sandwich will has its cost dropped by 50 per cent to £1.39. It consists of a crispy coated chicken burger with lettuce and sandwich sauce in a sesame-seed bun. Foodies can earn points on their orders by opting into McDonald’s rewards.