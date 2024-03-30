Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley and Kharran Piper have opened the Naked Pantry in the High Street, Emsworth. The new store is at the same site where they ran a newsagents for 16 years. The opportunity arose to get back into the shop and they earmarked a gap in the market for people that want to buy quality goods and ingredients in an environmentally friendly way.

Bradley and Kharran Piper have opened the Naked Pantry in Emsworth, selling a wealth of different products to the local community, from pastas and sauces, to coffee beans (Photos by Alex Shute)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kharran said: "Going back 16 years ago we actually ran the newsagents that was here previously. We had the newsagents for 10 years and then we sold the business to a couple that ran it for another 16 years. When they gave their notice to say they were leaving, that's when we thought, right what can we do? Let's get back in our shop, back into retail, what does Emsworth need?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had offers to rent the shop out to other businesses, but none that they felt were what the high street needed. Bradley said: "Before deciding to open this, we were just going to rent the property out as we did before. We love charity shops, we love estate agents, and we were approached by a lot of them.

"Being local Emsworth people, we wanted something that would be better for the high street rather than just office spaces. So, we looked at what was needed. We were trying to cut down our own packaging and use less plastics, so we looked at a business model and thought that was the one to go for."

The re-fillable aspect of the business has also been an aspect that has been welcomed by customers. Bradley said: "The dry pantry foods are sold by weight so you can have as little or as much as you wish. A lot of people love that because they can try a product without taking too much of it. Then we have the body and beauty side which is shampoo's, conditioners and household goods, all sold from bottles from the store here or we can refill your own bottles for you."