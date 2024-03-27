Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on May 4 and 5, the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival will be setting up for at Fort Purbrook for its third year. The weekend - long event will be jam packed full of exciting things to get involved in including a chilli eating competition.

This year, there will be a theme for the music on each day with Saturday focusing on 90s and 00s dance classics and Sunday will focus on indie and live bands which will be performing across the weekend. As well as a range of music on offer, there will also be cocktail masterclasses, axe throwing, chilli tasting and giant jenga for adults as well as a bouncy castle, face painting and much more for children.

There will be a range of food and drink vendors at the event meaning there will be something for everyone. From Portsmouth Distillery to Angry Sauces, The Pizza Post and Dimples Diner, there will be a brilliant range of tasty food and drink to tuck into.