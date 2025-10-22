New chapter as Embers and Ice opens in Fareham following closure of Slug and Lettuce
Fareham has bid farewell to the Slug and Lettuce in West Street after the venue was sold to Rob Haley, who has been working to establish it as his flagship site for his new brand.
Embers and Ice, which opened at the weekend following a mini renovation, is part of First Leisure Group, and will be offering both food and cocktails.
Martha Lindsay, marketing manager for Embers and Ice, said: “We didn’t want to close for too long so we closed for a few days and did the main changes to the outside and made sure it doesn’t resemble the Slug and Lettuce and then bit by bit we are going to be upgrading the venue - we are just trying to focus on modernising and upgrading it.
“We understand that Slug and Lettuce has been such a big part of the scene in Fareham for years and we want to honour that by keeping it a place where people can continue to enjoy food and cocktails.”
Embers and Ice is currently serving up refined classics but after establishing its customer base, it is hoping to start offering Asian fusion dishes.
Martha also said that despite the venue being up and running, there will be an official launch party next month, with details to be confirmed.