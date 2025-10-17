Say goodbye to a popular cocktail bar which is currently closed as it gets a new look and name.

Slug and Lettuce, in Fareham, closed its doors on October 11 where it will remain shut until next week as it takes on a new look.

Once the cocktail bar and restaurant, which is part of the Stonegate Group, reopens, it will be known as Embers and Ice.

The Slug & Lettuce in West Street, Fareham, is going to close for a couple of days this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-256) | Sarah Standing

The Slug and Lettuce Facebook page says: “Farewell (for now), Slug & Lettuce Fareham. This Saturday 11th October will be our last night as Slug & Lettuce – and what a journey it's been.

“But don’t worry, we’re not going far… Just getting a brand new name and a fiery new vibe.

As well as a new name and ‘vibe’, the venue also has a new website and a menu featuring dishes including fajita chicken pasta, fish and chips, steak and fries and more.