"Fiery new vibe" at former Slug and Lettuce as it undergoes rebranding and refurbishment during temporary closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 15:23 BST
Say goodbye to a popular cocktail bar which is currently closed as it gets a new look and name.

Slug and Lettuce, in Fareham, closed its doors on October 11 where it will remain shut until next week as it takes on a new look.

Once the cocktail bar and restaurant, which is part of the Stonegate Group, reopens, it will be known as Embers and Ice.

The Slug & Lettuce in West Street, Fareham, is going to close for a couple of days this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-256)placeholder image
The Slug & Lettuce in West Street, Fareham, is going to close for a couple of days this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-256) | Sarah Standing

The Slug and Lettuce Facebook page says: “Farewell (for now), Slug & Lettuce Fareham. This Saturday 11th October will be our last night as Slug & Lettuce – and what a journey it's been.

“But don’t worry, we’re not going far… Just getting a brand new name and a fiery new vibe.

“We’re SO excited to announce we’ll be reopening as Embers & Ice.”

As well as a new name and ‘vibe’, the venue also has a new website and a menu featuring dishes including fajita chicken pasta, fish and chips, steak and fries and more.

The rebranded bar and restaurant is due to open on October 22 - for more information about Embers and Ice, click here.

