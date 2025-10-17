"Fiery new vibe" at former Slug and Lettuce as it undergoes rebranding and refurbishment during temporary closure
Slug and Lettuce, in Fareham, closed its doors on October 11 where it will remain shut until next week as it takes on a new look.
Once the cocktail bar and restaurant, which is part of the Stonegate Group, reopens, it will be known as Embers and Ice.
The Slug and Lettuce Facebook page says: “Farewell (for now), Slug & Lettuce Fareham. This Saturday 11th October will be our last night as Slug & Lettuce – and what a journey it's been.
“But don’t worry, we’re not going far… Just getting a brand new name and a fiery new vibe.
As well as a new name and ‘vibe’, the venue also has a new website and a menu featuring dishes including fajita chicken pasta, fish and chips, steak and fries and more.