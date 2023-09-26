New dog-themed cafe is given the go-ahead to sell alcohol despite residents' concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns had been raised by more than a dozen neighbours, as well as the leader of the city council, councillor Steve Pitt, that the proposed 11pm closing time for The Hideaway would lead to noise disruption in the area.

But a council licensing sub-committee, which met on Monday (September 25), said the lack of any objection from environmental health officers implied these concerns were not shared and granted the licence while only restricting alcohol sales to 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the approved licence, alcohol can be sold between 10am and 10.30pm seven days a week with longer hours on bank holidays and holidays such as New Year’s Eve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Triton Scuba store building in Eastney. Credit: Google

However, the outside seating area will have to be closed a 9pm to prevent any issues.

“It was noted that there have been no representations from responsible authorities and accordingly the sub-committee accepted the inference that there are no concerns on their part, particularly environmental health, the sub-committee’s chairman, councillor George Fielding. said.

“Objections focused on potential noise disturbance from the premises, particularly from live music and patrons leaving, it was stressed that it’s located in a residential area with families living nearby that would be disturbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant has reassured the sub-committee regarding the nature of the proposed operation with it being a safe, community-focussed cafe with the ability to provide food and alcohol, there’s no intention to run a bar.”

Speaking at the meeting, the applicant, and owner of the new cafe, Chloe Wheeler, encouraged her neighbours to “trust the process,” saying it would not be a nightclub or bar as some feared.

She said: “I have spoken to a few residents that have come over the last few weeks and have understood the reason for the majority of the objections was due to a fear of the unknown…people were concerned it would be a nightclub or some form of pub. However, this is far from the case.

“The Hideaway’s aim is to be a welcoming, professional and friendly space that offers a relaxed and welcoming environment. It is going to, first and foremost, run as a daytime cafe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the cafe, which she compared to Panero Lounge in Southsea, would originally open from 7am until 6pm and that the longer hours made it possible to add an evening restaurant service if the demand was there at a later date.

Objectors said they feared longer opening hours would have a “detrimental effect” on the lives of people living nearby.

Adam North, who lives in neighbouring Kimberley Road, wrote to the council calling for the hours to be reduced to 10pm.

He said: “The local area has developed into a predominately residential community…adding a late night venue of this significant size would have a negative effect on the feel of the area and is out of keeping with this type of neighbourhood. It will create significant noise and potential anti-social behaviour.”