A new era for Gosport’s oldest pub is pending as new management takes over, with its open day quickly approaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox, located in North Street, is currently undergoing some major changes as it welcomes Petrina Edwards as its new manager, and Robin Wheeler as the leaseholder.

Dating back to 1736, the pub was previously taken over by Heidi Bennett and Lewis Hind back in September of last year, after relocating from Weymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fox Tavern in North Street, Gosport, which is one of the oldest pubs in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8738)

After just over a year of running the boozer, the couple departed and it was announced last week that Petrina and Robin would take over - with high hopes for the future.

“It feels daunting but all we can do is open up and see where it goes.”

The 52-year-old, who has over 20 years of pub experience, also manages The Five Alls, in Forton Road, Gosport, after the pair recently took over in August of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People generally seem happy - we always get the hype but it just about keeping that going.”

Once the team have settled in, they have said they are hoping to introduce a meat raffle, bingo and a quiz night to draw in the punters.