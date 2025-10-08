New era dawns for the oldest pub in Gosport The Fox as fresh management steps up to the plate
The Fox, located in North Street, is currently undergoing some major changes as it welcomes Petrina Edwards as its new manager, and Robin Wheeler as the leaseholder.
Dating back to 1736, the pub was previously taken over by Heidi Bennett and Lewis Hind back in September of last year, after relocating from Weymouth.
After just over a year of running the boozer, the couple departed and it was announced last week that Petrina and Robin would take over - with high hopes for the future.
Petrina said: “We’ve taken over because we want to try and keep local pubs open really. We are in the process of talking about all of our ideas at the moment.
“It feels daunting but all we can do is open up and see where it goes.”
The 52-year-old, who has over 20 years of pub experience, also manages The Five Alls, in Forton Road, Gosport, after the pair recently took over in August of this year.
Petrina added: “The Five has been going quite well since we re-opened as well, so we are hoping it will be the same here.
“People generally seem happy - we always get the hype but it just about keeping that going.”
Once the team have settled in, they have said they are hoping to introduce a meat raffle, bingo and a quiz night to draw in the punters.