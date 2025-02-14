New Premier store to replace former pub The Goat following its permanent closure
The Goat, located in Commercial Road, closed for good back in 2021 and last year an application was submitted to change its use to become a new Premier Store.
The planning application was submitted back in July 2024 and planning permission was granted at the end of last year.
The new convenience store will be arranged over two floors - the ground floor will be comprised of a 91m² shop area and the first floor will be used for storage purposes.
Signage has now been spotted at the pub confirming that the new store is pending but the details of its opening date has not yet been confirmed.
The planning application has confirmed that the design of the store will ‘retain the original features of the existing building’ whilst making minimal changes to suit its purpose.
For more information about the planning application, click here. Alternatively, you can visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal, using the reference 24/00787/FUL.
