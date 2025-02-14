New Premier store to replace former pub The Goat following its permanent closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Signage has appeared at a pub in the heart of the city confirming it will be replaced with a new shop.

The Goat, located in Commercial Road, closed for good back in 2021 and last year an application was submitted to change its use to become a new Premier Store.

A former pub is being converted into a Premier Store and signage has officially gone up.A former pub is being converted into a Premier Store and signage has officially gone up.
A former pub is being converted into a Premier Store and signage has officially gone up. | The News

The planning application was submitted back in July 2024 and planning permission was granted at the end of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new convenience store will be arranged over two floors - the ground floor will be comprised of a 91m² shop area and the first floor will be used for storage purposes.

Signage has now been spotted at the pub confirming that the new store is pending but the details of its opening date has not yet been confirmed.

The planning application has confirmed that the design of the store will ‘retain the original features of the existing building’ whilst making minimal changes to suit its purpose.

For more information about the planning application, click here. Alternatively, you can visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal, using the reference 24/00787/FUL.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice