The Ship Anson, located in The Hard, Portsea, was heaving yesterday afternoon (May 8) as the staff put on a fabulous party to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Rose & Thistle Pipes and Drums also turned out for the occasion and customers enjoyed live music into the evening.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II - and the city pulled out all of the stops to celebrate.

VE Day 80: The Ship Anson The Ship Anson welcomed veterans from HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges to celebrate VE Day 80.

