Old-school Portsmouth boozer The Ship Anson absolutely packed as people celebrate VE Day

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 15:09 BST

A popular boozer was jam-packed yesterday as people flocked to celebrate VE Day.

The Ship Anson, located in The Hard, Portsea, was heaving yesterday afternoon (May 8) as the staff put on a fabulous party to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Rose & Thistle Pipes and Drums also turned out for the occasion and customers enjoyed live music into the evening.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II - and the city pulled out all of the stops to celebrate.

The Ship Anson welcomed veterans from HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges to celebrate VE Day 80.

