The entire city turned into one huge street party as thousands of people celebrated VE Day over the bank holiday weekend. Residents pulled out all of the stops as they hosted sensational parties and thousands of people flocked to the annual St Mary’s Fayre which was also celebrating the 80th anniversary.
Hundreds of people also turned out for the Hayling Island celebrations which welcomed live music, dancing and much more.
Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II and this year it will take place on Thursday, May 8.
Take a look at 106 fabulously patriotic pictures of people celebrating VE Day:
