106 marvelously patriotic pictures of VE Day celebrations across Portsmouth city and beyond

Sophie Lewis
Digital Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 13:34 BST
Flags adorned the streets of Portsmouth as thousands of people came together to celebrate VE Day.

The entire city turned into one huge street party as thousands of people celebrated VE Day over the bank holiday weekend. Residents pulled out all of the stops as they hosted sensational parties and thousands of people flocked to the annual St Mary’s Fayre which was also celebrating the 80th anniversary.

Hundreds of people also turned out for the Hayling Island celebrations which welcomed live music, dancing and much more.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II and this year it will take place on Thursday, May 8.

Take a look at 106 fabulously patriotic pictures of people celebrating VE Day:

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society from Station Theatre Picture: Alex Shute

1. VE Day, Hayling Island

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society from Station Theatre Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Stage host Picture: Alex Shute

2. VE Day, Hayling Island

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Stage host Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Andrew Blosse, Royal Engineers Bomb Disposal Unit (Retired), served in the Middle East and witnessed the first three tests of the Hydrogen bomb. Picture: Alex Shute

3. VE Day, Hayling Island

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - Andrew Blosse, Royal Engineers Bomb Disposal Unit (Retired), served in the Middle East and witnessed the first three tests of the Hydrogen bomb. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - The field gun race with participants from 9 years to 18 years of age Picture: Alex Shute

4. VE Day, Hayling Island

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate VE Day on Hayling Seafront over the weekend. Pictured - The field gun race with participants from 9 years to 18 years of age Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

