Hampshire city crowned cheapest seaside destination for traditional fish and chips

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

As a nation, we are obsessed with a good chippy.

As we near national fish and chip day, taking place on Friday, June 6, new data has revealed that one Hampshire city is a cut above the rest.

WDW Bingo has crunched the numbers and analysed prices at traditional fish and chip shops in popular seaside towns to determine the cheapest spot.

Moore's in Castle Douglas was named in this year's top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants from Fry Magazine.Moore's in Castle Douglas was named in this year's top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants from Fry Magazine.
Moore's in Castle Douglas was named in this year's top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants from Fry Magazine. | GetFocusArt - stock.adobe.com

Portsmouth has taken the title of the cheapest seaside destination for fish and chips with an average cost of £10.64.

Meanwhile Torquay has been ranked the most expensive seaside spot with an average cost of £15.60 for fish and chips.

Harrison Score, head of WDW Bingo said: “These findings highlight how even among coastal destinations, there’s a notable difference in price for the nation’s favourite takeaway.”

