Hampshire city crowned cheapest seaside destination for traditional fish and chips
As we near national fish and chip day, taking place on Friday, June 6, new data has revealed that one Hampshire city is a cut above the rest.
WDW Bingo has crunched the numbers and analysed prices at traditional fish and chip shops in popular seaside towns to determine the cheapest spot.
Portsmouth has taken the title of the cheapest seaside destination for fish and chips with an average cost of £10.64.
Meanwhile Torquay has been ranked the most expensive seaside spot with an average cost of £15.60 for fish and chips.
Harrison Score, head of WDW Bingo said: “These findings highlight how even among coastal destinations, there’s a notable difference in price for the nation’s favourite takeaway.”
