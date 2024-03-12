Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurant, famous for its delicious Pad Thai, Ramen and Katsu dishes opens its doors at the Gunwharf Quays restaurant on March 24 after an extensive makeover. The site was formally known as Cafe Rouge which is owned by the same group as Banana Tree and the new restaurant will open in the city, creating ten new jobs, after huge demand across the country for the brand’s innovative delicious dishes.

Situated in Canalside, Gunwharf Quays, the specially designed restaurant has seating for 130 guests inside and a further 120 in their outside area. The All day menu of distinctive flavoursome food and bottomless brunches is also a perfect spot for evening dining.

To celebrate the opening of the new eatery, 1,000 katsu curries and to claim one of the free katsu curry dishes all you have to do is visit bananatree.co.uk/1000-free-katsu/ and fill in the form to book a table. Once completed, guests will be sent an email to complete their booking, which will need to be done 24 hours in advance of their visit. There are over 500 slots available over the first six weeks of the opening. To carry on the opening celebrations the award-winning restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all menu dishes for the first three days of opening when you book as part of the launch celebrations between March 24 and 26.

Tom Patrick, Banana Tree Marketing Director, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our restaurant in Portsmouth which will be our 20th restaurant and we couldn't have secured a better location! With an all day menu taking you on a tour of South East Asian cuisine, we know that there really is something for everyone. From Pad Thai to Ramen, Katsu to 2-4-1 cocktails we’re the perfect spot for an evening meal, a light lunch with friends or a full Pan Asian feast. To celebrate our arrival into Portsmouth we’re giving away 1000 FREE Katsu curries with no strings attached.

Banana Tree will be opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays this month.

"The 35 strong team have been training hard in our sister restaurants throughout the country for several weeks, and now our team are training on site, we think our Portsmouth restaurant could be our best looking one yet! We’re looking forward to welcoming you to our award winning restaurant. Our Malaysian born founder created the brand out of a love for South East Asian flavours, and his mother’s recipe is still used today in our most popular dish (our chicken or vegan satay) and don’t forget to ask for our ‘not so secret’ home-made chilli sauce to add that extra level of flavour.”