Pan Asian restaurant to open its doors in Gunwharf Quays following closure of Cafe Rouge
The Banana Tree and Cafe Rouge are both operated under the same umbrella company and the Parisian themed restaurant, Cafe Rouge, was closed last month with the Pan Asian restaurant taking its place.
The new venue will offer a range of dishes including noodles, rice, Katsu curry and much more as well as bottomless brunch options and a range of cocktails.
Tom Patrick, Banana Tree Marketing Director, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our restaurant in Portsmouth which will be our 20th restaurant and we couldn't have secured a better location! With an all day menu taking you on a tour of South East Asian cuisine, we know that there really is something for everyone.
"From Pad Thai to Ramen, Katsu to 2-4-1 cocktails we’re the perfect spot for an evening meal, a light lunch with friends or a full Pan Asian feast. To celebrate our arrival into Portsmouth we’re giving away 1000 FREE Katsu curries with no strings attached."
The restaurant will open on March 23 and there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the launch in Gunwharf Quays.
Tom added: "The 35 strong team have been training hard in our sister restaurants throughout the country for several weeks, and now our team are training on site, we think our Portsmouth restaurant could be our best looking one yet.
"We’re looking forward to welcoming you to our award winning restaurant. Our Malaysian born founder created the brand out of a love for South East Asian flavours, and his mother’s recipe is still used today in our most popular dish (our chicken or vegan satay) and don’t forget to ask for our ‘not so secret’ home-made chilli sauce to add that extra level of flavour."
