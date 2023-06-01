Panormus Pizzeria is due to open for the first time on Friday (June 2) but an objection from a neighbour to its application means permission to sell alcohol rests in the hands of a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee which meets on Thursday (June 8).

The anonymous objector, whose home overlooks the Albert Road business, said granting the licence would exacerbate noise problems in the area.

Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The area behind the shops/houses already echoes noise, especially during late evenings in summer,’ they said. ‘Since the application asks for late opening hours, it will impact the sleep and emotional wellbeing of my children.’

Should it be approved, the licence would allow the pizzeria to open from 10am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and midday until 10.30pm the rest of the week.

A CCTV system has been installed to cover the licensed area of the restaurant and the application says all staff selling alcohol would receive ‘comprehensive training’ in a bid to allay any concerns over the proposal.

No concerns have been raised by council officers nor Hampshire police, which is consulted on all licence proposals. However, any objection to a licence application requires a council licensing sub-committee to meet to consider the concerns.

New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria in Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

The business has moved into the former Head Hairdressing unit after four years at the Outside-In Food Court for the last four years.

Alongside the pizzeria and takeaway operations, it will also host a deli selling imported Italian food.

Business owner Vincenzo Capasso, a Naples native, said he was ‘really chuffed’ ahead of the opening of the restaurant.

‘I can’t wait, to be honest,’ he said. ‘It’s the most authentic Neapolitan pizza you can find in town. I do it all by myself, I make the dough every day and everything is fresh. It’s nearly fully Italian ingredients, often from Naples and the south of Italy.’

