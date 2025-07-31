After weeks of waiting, the day has finally come - the new Hotel Chocolat velvetiser cafe officially opened its doors in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to the centre.

“Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

Take a look at 9 pictures of the exciting opening of Hotel Chocolat’s new velvetiser cafe:

1 . Hotel Chocolat Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Hotel Chocolat Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pictured is: (l-r) Evangeline, Alex, Sydney, Jennie, Becky, Trudi and Kitty. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

