Pictures: Crowds flock to opening of Hotel Chocolat's new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:59 BST

Whiteley saw long queues this morning as people eagerly anticipated the opening of Hotel Chocolat’s new concept cafe.

After weeks of waiting, the day has finally come - the new Hotel Chocolat velvetiser cafe officially opened its doors in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

The newly refurbished space, which spans 3,765 square feet, not only offers 18 different velvetised flavours to choose from, but also a huge selection of the brand’s products.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to the centre.

“Combining luxury gifting with a space to unwind in the Velvetiser Café, the new store is a fantastic addition to our diverse shopping and leisure offering.”

Frankie Haynes, Hotel Chocolat’s omnichannel director, previously said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Whiteley.

“Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

Take a look at 9 pictures of the exciting opening of Hotel Chocolat’s new velvetiser cafe:

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573)

1. Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pictured is: (l-r) Evangeline, Alex, Sydney, Jennie, Becky, Trudi and Kitty. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573)

2. Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pictured is: (l-r) Evangeline, Alex, Sydney, Jennie, Becky, Trudi and Kitty. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pictured is: (l-r) Evangeline, Alex, Sydney, Jennie, Becky, Trudi and Kitty. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573)

3. Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pictured is: (l-r) Evangeline, Alex, Sydney, Jennie, Becky, Trudi and Kitty. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573)

4. Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat has opened its new velvetiser cafe in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-7573) | Sarah Standing

