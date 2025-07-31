After weeks of waiting, the day has finally come - the new Hotel Chocolat velvetiser cafe officially opened its doors in Whiteley Shopping Centre.
The newly refurbished space, which spans 3,765 square feet, not only offers 18 different velvetised flavours to choose from, but also a huge selection of the brand’s products.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to the centre.
“Combining luxury gifting with a space to unwind in the Velvetiser Café, the new store is a fantastic addition to our diverse shopping and leisure offering.”
Frankie Haynes, Hotel Chocolat’s omnichannel director, previously said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Whiteley.
“Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”
Take a look at 9 pictures of the exciting opening of Hotel Chocolat’s new velvetiser cafe:
