Wickham Horse Fair to return for Spring 2024 continuing a nearly 800-year-old tradition - all the details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wickham Horse Fair has been held in The Square in Wickham, Fareham, for almost 800 years. 2022 saw it’s official return following Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – although an unauthorised gathering took place in 2021 – with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair. It was back in full force for 2023 with spectacular traditional horse racing on display.
When is Wickham Horse Fair?
As is tradition, this year’s fair will be on Monday, May 20. It is customary for the event to take place on May 20 - except when it falls on a Sunday.
The Square is expected to close on the morning of May 19 while preparations are underway. Local traders and businesses will have stalls at the fair which also involves music and amusements. The fair is ususually attended by officers from the RSPCA who monitor the horses’ welfare.
Roads which are expected to be closed during the festivities include Winchester Road, Tanfield Lane, and Mayles Lane.