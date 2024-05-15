McDonald's in Gosport: Plans submitted to convert shop into a fast food outlet
Planning permission is being sought to convert the empty former Burton store into McDonald’s, with two separate applications submitted to Gosport Borough Council asking for the change of use of the site from a retail unit to a restaurant and takeaway, as well as one seeking permission for the signage.
The new restaurant would have 48 seats with pedestrian access for customers and couriers from High Street, though there would be two motorcycle parking spaces at the rear of the unit on Coates Road which would be used by couriers. There will also be cycle stands nearby.
Supporting information from the applicant said that it was expected the restaurant would largely be used by shoppers, but said that parking provision was also nearby for those who needed it. It added that there were already delivery drivers in the area collecting food from other takeaways, so the addition of McDonald’s should have little impact.
It said: “Deliveries are undertaken by Uber Eats or Just Eat couriers who are predominantly on motorcycles.
“There are already existing McDelivery drivers operating in and around Gosport town centre. It is expected that these drivers would simply transfer to the proposed restaurant.”
News the chain plans to open a branch in the town centre follows the closure of Gosport's former McDonald's restaurant at 57-59 High Street in November 2018. McDonald's said at the time that the decision was made to close that site because of the new opening in Brockhurst Gate Retail Park two days after the high street closure.
To view the plan to change the use of the former Burtons store visit Gosport Borough Council’s planning portal and search reference 24/00139/FULL.
To view the signage plans search for application 24/00145/ADVT.
