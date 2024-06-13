Portsmouth food hygiene ratings: How 13 local restaurants, pubs, and takeaways scored including Gosport, Fareham and Havant

By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:30 BST
Food hygiene ratings are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.

With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency in May.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 13 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Food hygiene ratings June

Here are the latest Portsmouth area food hygiene ratings released by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google

Subway at 110 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was 5 rated on February 20.

2. Subway - Commercial Road

Subway at 110 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was 5 rated on February 20. Photo: -

Doing The Rounds, a takeaway at 49a Stoke Road, Gosport was given the maximum score - 5 - after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Doing The Rounds - Gosport

Doing The Rounds, a takeaway at 49a Stoke Road, Gosport was given the maximum score - 5 - after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Mermaids Coffee Shop at Mariners Quay, Shore Road was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Mermaids Coffee Shop - Universal Marina, Sarisbury Green

Mermaids Coffee Shop at Mariners Quay, Shore Road was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: -

