We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 13 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Food hygiene ratings June
Here are the latest Portsmouth area food hygiene ratings released by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google
2. Subway - Commercial Road
Subway at 110 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was 5 rated on February 20. Photo: -
3. Doing The Rounds - Gosport
Doing The Rounds, a takeaway at 49a Stoke Road, Gosport was given the maximum score - 5 - after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
4. Mermaids Coffee Shop - Universal Marina, Sarisbury Green
Mermaids Coffee Shop at Mariners Quay, Shore Road was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: -
