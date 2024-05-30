Portsmouth food hygiene ratings: How 53 local restaurants, pubs, and takeaways scored including Gosport, Fareham and Havant

By Joe Buncle
Published 17th May 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 17:36 BST
Food hygiene ratings are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.

With plenty of places to choose from in the Portsmouth area, we’ve compiled a list of the latest figures released by the Food Standards Agency in May.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 30 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Food hygiene ratings - May 2024

Premier Whitworth Road at 57 Whitworth Road, Gosport was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 9.

2. Premier Whitworth Road - Gosport

Premier Whitworth Road at 57 Whitworth Road, Gosport was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 9. Photo: Google

Hornet Services Sailing Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Haslar Road, Gosport, Hampshire was given a score of five on April 22.Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Hornet Services Sailing Club - Gosport

Hornet Services Sailing Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Haslar Road, Gosport, Hampshire was given a score of five on April 22.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Compass Rose Restaurant And Bar at Compass Rose, Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth was rated 5 on April 30.

4. Compass Rose - Portsmouth

Compass Rose Restaurant And Bar at Compass Rose, Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth was rated 5 on April 30. Photo: Google

