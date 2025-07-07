Take a look at our gallery featuring 12 of the best pubs in the city, according to our readers:
1. Hole In The Wall, Southsea
Hole In The Wall, Great Southsea Street, is a huge hit with locals. | Google Photo: Google Street View
2. Lawrence Arms, Southsea
The Lawrence Arms, Southsea, has been featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 and has been named one of the best pubs in the city by our readers. | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-13)
3. Sir Loin of Beef
Sir Loin of Beef has been rated one of the best pubs in the city. | Google
4. The Fountain Inn, North End
The Fountain Inn on London Road, is a popular place amongst locals especially if you are looking for a spot to watch the football. Photo: Google
