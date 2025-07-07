Discover Portsmouth's 12 best pubs, as voted by our readers

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
I asked our readers what city pubs are the best - this is what they said...

Portsmouth has the highest density of pubs per square mile in the UK so it is no surprise that when I asked our readers what city pubs are the best we had multiple answers.

Take a look at our gallery featuring 12 of the best pubs in the city, according to our readers:

Hole In The Wall, Great Southsea Street, is a huge hit with locals.

1. Hole In The Wall, Southsea

Hole In The Wall, Great Southsea Street, is a huge hit with locals. | Google Photo: Google Street View

The Lawrence Arms, Southsea, has been featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 and has been named one of the best pubs in the city by our readers.

2. Lawrence Arms, Southsea

The Lawrence Arms, Southsea, has been featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 and has been named one of the best pubs in the city by our readers. | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-13)

Sir Loin of Beef has been rated one of the best pubs in the city.

3. Sir Loin of Beef

Sir Loin of Beef has been rated one of the best pubs in the city. | Google

The Fountain Inn on London Road, is a popular place amongst locals especially if you are looking for a spot to watch the football.

4. The Fountain Inn, North End

The Fountain Inn on London Road, is a popular place amongst locals especially if you are looking for a spot to watch the football. Photo: Google

