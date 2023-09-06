Watch more videos on Shots!

Zen Whiskey Bar Opens with a special launch event this Friday (September 8) at its new premises in Palmerston Road at the former site of the Vintage Eatery, where guests can join a whiskey tasting with a whiskey connoisseur. The event will feature a selection of whiskeys from around the world, as well as an introduction to the history and flavour profiles of each one. Guests will also learn how to appreciate whiskey in different ways, such as pairing it with food or mixing it with cocktails.

The event, running from 6pm to 8pm, is limited to 25 people and tickets are £25 each available at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Portsmouth/ZEN-Whiskey-Bar/Whiskey-and-Wonder/36650424/.

The new bar opens in Southsea this week

A spokesperson for the venue said: “But the fun doesn’t stop there. After the tasting, Zen Whiskey Bar will be open for the night until 1:30 am, with a DJ playing some music to keep you entertained. Whether you want to dance, chill, or mingle, you will find something to suit your mood at Zen Whiskey Bar.

“Zen Whiskey Bar is more than just a bar. It is a place where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy yourself. It is a place where you can discover new flavours, learn new things, and meet new people. It is a place where you can find your Zen.”