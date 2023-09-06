News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's first whiskey bar opens its doors in Southsea this week - opening date and location

A new whiskey bar is opening in Portsmouth this week – which says ‘combines the elegance and sophistication of whiskey with the relaxation and tranquillity of Zen’.
By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Zen Whiskey Bar Opens with a special launch event this Friday (September 8) at its new premises in Palmerston Road at the former site of the Vintage Eatery, where guests can join a whiskey tasting with a whiskey connoisseur. The event will feature a selection of whiskeys from around the world, as well as an introduction to the history and flavour profiles of each one. Guests will also learn how to appreciate whiskey in different ways, such as pairing it with food or mixing it with cocktails.

The event, running from 6pm to 8pm, is limited to 25 people and tickets are £25 each available at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Portsmouth/ZEN-Whiskey-Bar/Whiskey-and-Wonder/36650424/.

The new bar opens in Southsea this weekThe new bar opens in Southsea this week
A spokesperson for the venue said: “But the fun doesn’t stop there. After the tasting, Zen Whiskey Bar will be open for the night until 1:30 am, with a DJ playing some music to keep you entertained. Whether you want to dance, chill, or mingle, you will find something to suit your mood at Zen Whiskey Bar.

“Zen Whiskey Bar is more than just a bar. It is a place where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy yourself. It is a place where you can discover new flavours, learn new things, and meet new people. It is a place where you can find your Zen.”

Zen Whiskey Bar can be found at 92 Palmerston Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3PT opposite the Southsea Village.

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea