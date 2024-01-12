Below-freezing temperatures are forecast for the Portsmouth area – making pubs with fires a perfect destination.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will plunge to -1C on Monday and Tuesday. Bluster conditions may also make things even chillier, where temperatures in the morning and evenings may feel as low as -4C.

The forecaster previously implemented a yellow weather warning over much of the south coast last week. Thin layers of snow were seen in some places across Hampshire.

With the bitterly cold temperatures and freezing winds fast approaching, knowing where to go for a cosy drink or relaxing pub lunch is essential. You can even beat the dry January boredom by visiting one of these places and enjoy a warm environment which feels like home away from home.

Here are 17 pubs in the Portsmouth area with real fires. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the venues.

1 . Pubs PAP lead.jpg Here are 17 pubs in the Portsmouth area with real fires. Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . The Hampshire Hog The Hampshire Hog in London Road, Clanfield, has a real fire, according the Fullers website. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Still and West The Still and West at Spice Island, Old Portsmouth, has a log fire according to Visitportsmouth. Photo: Trev Harman Photo Sales