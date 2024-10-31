Well wishes have flooded in for the landlords of a pub which has closed down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular customers have described The Hampshire Bowman, Bishop’s Waltham, as ‘such a good pub’ with ‘lovely memories’ following the closure announcement.

The Hampshire Bowman has permanently closed its doors as the landlords of 12 years confirm the closure on social media. | Google

The landlords, Mark and Chloe, have been running the pub since 2012 but on the pub’s website they have confirmed that they are stepping down to spend more time with their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook post on the Hampshire Bowman page said: “This is the last post we will be making. It has been our privilege to be custodians of this fantastic pub and we thank you for your custom and your good wishes.We are still going to be living in Bishops Waltham. Our children will still be going to school with your children.”

Following The News’ story, locals have expressed their fondness of the pub and wishes the couple the best of luck in the future.

Gareth Williams wrote: “Such a shame, spent many a Sunday lunchtime there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Halsey wrote: “It's actually a very good pub! Landlords just want something different from life. I wish them all the best.”

Garry Cullimore wrote: “Used to go there for archery when Stan Montague and wife Carol ran it as the Jubilee Tavern late 60s early 70s.”

The Hampshire Bowman website says: “After 12 successful years as Landlords of The Hampshire Bowman, we are leaving to spend more time with our three children.