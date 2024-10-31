Punters describe The Hampshire Bowman as 'great pub' following news of closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Well wishes have flooded in for the landlords of a pub which has closed down.

Regular customers have described The Hampshire Bowman, Bishop’s Waltham, as ‘such a good pub’ with ‘lovely memories’ following the closure announcement.

The Hampshire Bowman has permanently closed its doors as the landlords of 12 years confirm the closure on social media.placeholder image
The Hampshire Bowman has permanently closed its doors as the landlords of 12 years confirm the closure on social media. | Google

The landlords, Mark and Chloe, have been running the pub since 2012 but on the pub’s website they have confirmed that they are stepping down to spend more time with their family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Facebook post on the Hampshire Bowman page said: “This is the last post we will be making. It has been our privilege to be custodians of this fantastic pub and we thank you for your custom and your good wishes.We are still going to be living in Bishops Waltham. Our children will still be going to school with your children.”

Following The News’ story, locals have expressed their fondness of the pub and wishes the couple the best of luck in the future.

On Facebook Christine Haskell wrote: “Oh no such sad news. A great pub with a lot of lovely memories. Perfectly understand the reasons. Let’s hope someone can take it on.”

Gareth Williams wrote: “Such a shame, spent many a Sunday lunchtime there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Halsey wrote: “It's actually a very good pub! Landlords just want something different from life. I wish them all the best.”

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for free emails

Garry Cullimore wrote: “Used to go there for archery when Stan Montague and wife Carol ran it as the Jubilee Tavern late 60s early 70s.”

The Hampshire Bowman website says: “After 12 successful years as Landlords of The Hampshire Bowman, we are leaving to spend more time with our three children.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all those that have graced our bar over the years.”

For more information about The Hampshire Bowman and the closure, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPubs
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice