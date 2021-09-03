Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Red onion marmalade

Red onion marmalade, by Lawrence Murphy

This recipe sours some of the sweetness using red wine vinegar which is complemented with background flavours that come from thyme and bay leaf.

I’m currently serving the marmalade with sweet potato pancakes, as a garnish for pan-fried calves liver but it works really well with pate or goats cheese.

Try spreading a thin layer in the base of a cheese quiche or a spoonful with slow roasted pork belly and I’m sure you’ll be pleased that its an easy recipe to make.

Ingredients

4 red onions

100g soft brown sugar

Tablespoon honey

250ml red wine

125ml red wine vinegar

Small bunch thyme tied with string

3 bay leaves

Teaspoon green peppercorns

Method

1. Peel the onions and cut in half through the root.

Cut the root out at an angle and slice the onions thinly.

2. Heat a little olive oil in a large saucepan and add the sliced onions.

Gently cook for 5 minutes without colouring.

3. Add all the other ingredients and set on a low heat until the juices reduce down to a sticky syrup.

4 Taste and if its too sweet add a little more vinegar. Add a pinch of salt and remove the bunch of thyme.