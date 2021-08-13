Recipe of the week | Turnips, beetroot and horseradish

Turnips, beetroot and horseradish, by Lawrence Murphy

Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes are a must but should we stick to our favourite vegetables as well?

If we don’t try different things then we’ll never truly know if what we are eating brings out the flavour of the main ingredient.

Turnips are not something that we eat a lot of in this country, but knowing this tubular root is often grated into horseradish sauce to enhance the flavour, surely it will really be good with roast beef?

Add some roasted beetroot for earthiness and colour and you’ve got a fantastic, different and tasty side dish for that roast.

Ingredients, serves 4

4 small turnips

2 medium beetroot

Fresh horseradish

4 spring onions

Method

1. Rub olive oil around the beetroot, sprinkle with salt and wrap in silver foil adding a dessert spoon of water before closing up.

2. Place in a dish and put in a pre heated oven 180C/gas5 for 40 minutes.

3. Peel and cut the turnips into crescents and place in a baking tray. Add a little olive oil and 2 knobs of butter.

Season and put into the oven once the beetroot has been in for 25 minutes.

4. Once the beetroot is cooked remove the skin by gently pressing with your fingers (be careful they will be very hot – rubber gloves may help).

Cut into chunks and add to the cooked turnips.

5. Slice the spring onion and grate over the horseradish (you decide how much you like).