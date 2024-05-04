Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Havant Borough Council currently looking at ways to renovate Waterlooville Town Centre, there is one establishment that is a few years ahead, offering a quality dining and café experience which is enticing locals back into town. Number 73 on London Road has been open since 2018 and it has built a reputation amongst the local community as the place to eat.

Manager Jamie Drew and assistant manager, Dan Bapty, pride themselves on their customer service.

When entering the restaurant you can see why. The contrast between the dated high street and the modern stylish interior of Number 73 is stark. However, it is not just the interior that keeps customers coming back. One thing the establishment offers is variety which draws in customers at all times of the day.

Jamie Drew, manager of the bar and restaurant, said: “This is an independent, unique, family owned, restaurant, wine bar, cocktail bar and coffee shop. We are a one-off in the area and strive to be the best in customer care and high standards of service. I have many years experience in looking after customers to a high standard and we try and go out of our way to look after people as much as we can and as best as we can.”

Jamie said: “The food is all freshly prepared and we have a unique menu which specialises in tapas. However, we also have have good selection of main courses, we are very popular at breakfast and can just be a stop off for coffee for people. We cover all areas really.

Number 73 Bar and Kitchen prides itself on proving high quality service to its customers.

“We have a slight Mediterranean touch but we have the feel of a cocktail and wine bar as well, it’s a bit of everything really. We have an excellent chef and a brilliant team, both in the kitchen and the front of house. Our chef prides himself on fresh local produce wherever possible. It’s a varied menu specialising in some tapas dishes, homemade pizzas, we do a few off piste dishes as well, to keep things a bit more individual, but we also do great burgers.”

Variety is the key to the restaurants success, providing a focal point in the area to cater to the wants of their customer base. The draw is the food though, with a selection of delicious small plates, such as salt and pepper squid and patatas bravas, as well as main courses like bavette steak and smoked haddock and pea risotto.

The menu is kept fresh and changed frequently. Jamie said: “We have a menu change every three or four months, and its due to change again in a couple of weeks, in the middle of May. We will keep some of the staple dishes on which are always very popular but we will change some of the other dishes.”