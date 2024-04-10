Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Masterplan is currently being drawn up by Havant Borough Council to improve the area and to encourage visitors to the precinct for reasons other than just shopping. While those plans will be for the medium to long term, I wanted to see what the high street had to offer now.

While the derelict shops and the concrete feel to the high street can be hard to overlook, there are number of great cafes and eateries that are worth visiting. From pizza’s at Giorgio’s, delicious treats at Harvest View Brownies, coffee at the Little Bay Eatery to a drink and bite to eat at Number 73. There is even a vegan restaurant called VK Plant Based Diner.

There is no getting away from the fact that the high street needs improvement but there a number of brilliant independent businesses that could form the basis of a thriving local high street.