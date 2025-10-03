After being a staple in the city for decades, an Indian restaurant has added to its award collection.

The Akash, a treasured Indian restaurant in Albert Road, has been a mainstay in the city since 1978 when it was first opened by George Ahmed.

Akash restaurant, Southsea has won National Winner of creative chef of the year 2025 of the Catering Circle, Channel S Pictured: Faz Ahmed at Meridan Grand, London on Tuesday 30th September 2025 Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Now at the helm, Faz and his brother, who jointly run the restaurant, have seen the business go from strength to strength - and the family has now celebrated bagging another award.

Batting of competition on Channel S, a hugely popular UK-based channel, Faz secured the title of ‘Creative chef of the year’ at the annual Catering Circle Star Show Awards.

He said: “Play up Pompey. I would like to thank everyone at The Akash. This award isn’t just about recognising me, it’s a team effort. I’d like to thank my father as well, the founder of our popular restaurant. He is the pioneer and we cannot forget the forefathers who started the industry. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”

Taking place on Tuesday, September 30 at the Meridan Grand, London, Faz was praised for his ongoing commitment to the city and his relationships with local schools and Portsmouth FC.