WATCH: The Akash co-owner Faz Ahmed wins ‘Creative Chef of the Year’ live on Bangladesh TV's Channel S
and live on Freeview channel 276
Faz Forhad Ahmed, co-owner and chef of The Akash on Albert Road beat the competition live on Bangladesh national television. The show aired on Channel S, a hugely popular UK-based channel, as Faz tried to convince the judges of the qualities of his restaurant and the food it serves for the National Restaurant Talent Show 2024.
Faz showcased the passion he holds for the city and the quality of the food he serves, winning over the judges to take victory. A number of times he referenced Portsmouth Football Club live on the show with his passion for all things Pompey shining through.
Following the victory, Faz posted on social media: “I’m absolutely delighted to be named National ‘Creative Chef of the Year,’ on Bangladeshi national TV. I’ll never stop promoting our great waterfront city, community and football club on which ever platform available. After all I’m there because of them.”
Watch the video embedded in this article to see Faz pick up the award of Creative Chef of the Year live on Bangladesh national TV:
