Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chef of a popular local restaurant has won an award live on national tv as he spoke of his love for Portsmouth and its football team.

Faz Forhad Ahmed, co-owner and chef of The Akash on Albert Road beat the competition live on Bangladesh national television. The show aired on Channel S, a hugely popular UK-based channel, as Faz tried to convince the judges of the qualities of his restaurant and the food it serves for the National Restaurant Talent Show 2024.

Faz showcased the passion he holds for the city and the quality of the food he serves, winning over the judges to take victory. A number of times he referenced Portsmouth Football Club live on the show with his passion for all things Pompey shining through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the victory, Faz posted on social media: “I’m absolutely delighted to be named National ‘Creative Chef of the Year,’ on Bangladeshi national TV. I’ll never stop promoting our great waterfront city, community and football club on which ever platform available. After all I’m there because of them.”