Scoops Gelato in Commercial Road was nominated for the best dessert award in South England & Wales in the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024. It was announced on Wednesday, February 21 that they had just missed out on the prize with Calibrisella Geletaria from Cardiff taking home the award.

There were 60 awards presented to restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with over 60,000 votes cast by loyal customer over a two week period. Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland. A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

While the top award of Independent Restaurant of the Year went to a Dublin based Greek restaurant called Yeeros, there were also a number a regional awards presented. Bristol dominated the South England & Wales nominations, with restaurants from the city winning Independent Restaurant of the Year, Best Chinese, Best Pizza, Best Indian and Nepalese, Best Burger and Best Japanese.