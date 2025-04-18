Shock as Portsmouth's only Pret A Manger in Gunwharf Quays suddenly closes without notice

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular coffee shop has suddenly closed its Gunwharf Quays store without notice.

Pret A Manger, located near the pedestrian entrance to Gunwharf Quays, has left customers shocked following its sudden closure this month.

The coffee shop, which was Portsmouth’s only branch and closed without notice, has been part of the shopping outlet centre for years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice. Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice.
Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice. | Google

A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re making significant investments in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit. We are sorry to see Pret a Manger close.”

There is currently no information regarding what business could be replacing the coffee shop.

For more information about Pret A Manger, click here.

For more information about Gunwharf Quays, click here.

Related topics:HampshireGunwharf QuaysPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice