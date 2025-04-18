Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular coffee shop has suddenly closed its Gunwharf Quays store without notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee shop, which was Portsmouth’s only branch and closed without notice, has been part of the shopping outlet centre for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice. | Google

A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re making significant investments in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit. We are sorry to see Pret a Manger close.”

There is currently no information regarding what business could be replacing the coffee shop.