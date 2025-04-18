Shock as Portsmouth's only Pret A Manger in Gunwharf Quays suddenly closes without notice
Pret A Manger, located near the pedestrian entrance to Gunwharf Quays, has left customers shocked following its sudden closure this month.
The coffee shop, which was Portsmouth’s only branch and closed without notice, has been part of the shopping outlet centre for years.
A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re making significant investments in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit. We are sorry to see Pret a Manger close.”
There is currently no information regarding what business could be replacing the coffee shop.
