South Downs Food Festival to be opened by Prue Leith at Stansted Park showcasing food and drink from across the South Downs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prue Leith from The Great British Bake Off will be launching The South Downs Food Festival at Stansted Park on Saturday, September 14 at 10:30am. The two day festival will finish on the Sunday and celebrate the food and drink from Hampshire and Sussex and much more beyond.
A number of food writers, chefs and artisan producers will be attending over the weekend to give talks and play their part in what s being described by the organisers as a celebratory harvest festival of local food and drink. There will be over 40 producers with stalls, as well as a cookery demo tent, live music, wood-fired catering, picnics, chef’s table and Tea on the Terrace.
The festival is a ticketed event with an adult ticket costing £12 a day and a child £6 a day. Weekend tickets are £20 for an adult and £10 for a child. On the Saturday at 1pm there will be The Big Lunch held at the Stansted Arboretum with tickets sold separately at £70, with all profits going to the Rowans Hospice.
Further information on the festival and how to buy tickets can be found on the South Downs Food Festival website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.