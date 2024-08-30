Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular television baking judge is set to open a food festival in Hampshire which will be celebrating the rich food culture of the South Downs.

A number of food writers, chefs and artisan producers will be attending over the weekend to give talks and play their part in what s being described by the organisers as a celebratory harvest festival of local food and drink. There will be over 40 producers with stalls, as well as a cookery demo tent, live music, wood-fired catering, picnics, chef’s table and Tea on the Terrace.

The festival is a ticketed event with an adult ticket costing £12 a day and a child £6 a day. Weekend tickets are £20 for an adult and £10 for a child. On the Saturday at 1pm there will be The Big Lunch held at the Stansted Arboretum with tickets sold separately at £70, with all profits going to the Rowans Hospice.

Further information on the festival and how to buy tickets can be found on the South Downs Food Festival website.