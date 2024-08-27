Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘much-loved’ food event will be heading back to Hampshire for another year.

The Big Eat Food Festival will be returning to Royal Victoria Country Park after it drew in 28,000 people this year - all of whom wanted to get a taste of the action. The event has secured sponsorship for the second year running from motor group, Snows Toyota.

The organisers have confirmed that the event will be taking place on May 24, 25 and 26, 2025 - and it is anticipated that thousands will be marking the dates in their calendars. The park will be filled with tasty street food and drinks vendors from across the south in a celebration of local food and talent with all the profits being donated to local food banks.

These talented vendors will compete head to head for the chance to win a prestigious Hampshire Street Food Award. There will also be live music and entertainment for all ages to enjoy at this free-to-attend festival. Jeremy Gaskin, director of the Big Eat CIC, said: “The Big Eat has now established itself as a much-loved annual event that sees the community come together to celebrate good food and have good fun.

“Seeing people from all walks of life enjoying food for a good cause is a great feeling and sums up why we founded the festival. It has been growing each year since our first event back in 2022 thanks to incredible support from the public and our team of dedicated volunteers.