Strawberry parfait | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Strawberry parfait by Lawrence Murphy

I’ve been pickling gooseberries and drying out sweet vine tomatoes but tend to eat them before they get put away.

Fresh fruit and berries are fabulous at the moment with peaches, raspberries and apricots bursting with flavour.

There are still some lovely fragrant English strawberries around which I use in this iced parfait recipe. This lovely dessert can be kept in the freezer and eaten when its raining outside to bring a little sunshine into your day.

Ingredients, makes 6 parfaits

170g strawberry chopped

80g caster sugar

2 egg white

140ml double cream

Method

1. Put the strawberries, caster sugar and 3 tablespoons of water in a saucepan and heat gently.

2. Simmer for 4 minutes and liquidise.

3. Divide the syrup into two. Put half into a saucepan and bring up to a simmer while you start to whisk the egg whites.

4. As the egg whites start to go thick and glossy carefully pour in the hot syrup. Keep whisking until the mixture starts to cool.

5. Whisk the cream to soft peak and fold in the remaining strawberry syrup.

6. Now fold the two mixtures together and pipe into moulds.