Strawberry parfait | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy
The summer season brings an abundance of produce for us to use in our kitchens, which makes it a great time to preserve a few things for use at a later date.
I’ve been pickling gooseberries and drying out sweet vine tomatoes but tend to eat them before they get put away.
Fresh fruit and berries are fabulous at the moment with peaches, raspberries and apricots bursting with flavour.
There are still some lovely fragrant English strawberries around which I use in this iced parfait recipe. This lovely dessert can be kept in the freezer and eaten when its raining outside to bring a little sunshine into your day.
Ingredients, makes 6 parfaits
170g strawberry chopped
80g caster sugar
2 egg white
140ml double cream
Method
1. Put the strawberries, caster sugar and 3 tablespoons of water in a saucepan and heat gently.
2. Simmer for 4 minutes and liquidise.
3. Divide the syrup into two. Put half into a saucepan and bring up to a simmer while you start to whisk the egg whites.
4. As the egg whites start to go thick and glossy carefully pour in the hot syrup. Keep whisking until the mixture starts to cool.
5. Whisk the cream to soft peak and fold in the remaining strawberry syrup.
6. Now fold the two mixtures together and pipe into moulds.
7. Freeze for at least 4 hours. When you are ready to use them take from the freezer, de-mould and place on plates, serve with strawberries and strawberry syrup.