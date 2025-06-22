The cafe, which will offer a range of artisan coffees, fine teas, herbal infusions, cakes, cookies and light snacks, will open to the public on July 8 and it will trade between 8am and 3pm Tuesday to Sunday.
1. Coffee Quarters, Royal Haslar
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village.
Pictured: John Doherty, Ryan Power, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley, Maria, Lu.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman