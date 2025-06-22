Stylish cafe Coffee Quarters officially unveiled at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST

The Royal Haslar in Gosport has welcomed its latest addition - a brand new cafe featuring artisan coffees.

The Mayor of Gosport paid a visit to The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village yesterday morning (Saturday, June 21) to officially open a brand new cafe - Coffee Quarters.

Maria Wilkinson, who also runs The Lightship, has been the driving force behind the village’s latest addition.

The cafe, which will offer a range of artisan coffees, fine teas, herbal infusions, cakes, cookies and light snacks, will open to the public on July 8 and it will trade between 8am and 3pm Tuesday to Sunday.

For more information about Coffee Quarters, click here.

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Pictured: John Doherty, Ryan Power, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley, Maria, Lu. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Coffee Quarters, Royal Haslar

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Pictured: John Doherty, Ryan Power, Christie, Joe Heinz, Kirsten Bradley (Mayor), Jonathan Bradley, Maria, Lu. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Coffee Quarters, The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village

Coffee Quarters, a brand new cafe, has opened its doors this weekend at The Royal Haslar Waterfront Village. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireGosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice