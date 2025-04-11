Equipped with sensational views of the sea and the Solent forts, the pop-up will dish up a range of hot and cold drinks, toasties, sandwiches, paninis, 9” pizzas and sweet treats including ice creams, muffins, and doughnuts.

A spokesperson for BH Live said: “I think it was an empty space and we had had customer feedback in the centre saying they wanted a cafe on site and having the views as well just makes it so nice.

“We also have a South Terrace in Bournemouth and that has kicked off the spring and summer vibes so that’s where we got the idea from and we have had some really positive feedback from customers.”

Alan Higginson, general manager at the Pyramids and Explora, said: “We had the idea in January so it took three months to get it ready for the launch in April.

“Ever since I have been here, we had the sea defences at the back so we couldn’t do anything with that and prior to that it was wasted space so it has been great to put the cafe there as it is such a nice space with amazing views.”

Take a look at the new pop-up cafe and bar space at South Terrace:

