Take a look at Southsea's newest pop-up cafe South Terrace which has sensational views of Solent forts

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST

Experience breathtaking sea views at Southsea's latest pop-up cafe, serving delightful treats and beverages.

The new South Terrace café and bar, located behind BH Live Active Pyramids and Exploria, officially launched on Saturday, April 5 - and the first weekend welcomed hundreds of people.

Equipped with sensational views of the sea and the Solent forts, the pop-up will dish up a range of hot and cold drinks, toasties, sandwiches, paninis, 9” pizzas and sweet treats including ice creams, muffins, and doughnuts.

A spokesperson for BH Live said: “I think it was an empty space and we had had customer feedback in the centre saying they wanted a cafe on site and having the views as well just makes it so nice.

“We also have a South Terrace in Bournemouth and that has kicked off the spring and summer vibes so that’s where we got the idea from and we have had some really positive feedback from customers.”

The new pop-up has been funded by BH Live, which is a registered charity that runs the Pyramids and Exploria as well as Mountbatten Centre.

Alan Higginson, general manager at the Pyramids and Explora, said: “We had the idea in January so it took three months to get it ready for the launch in April.

“Ever since I have been here, we had the sea defences at the back so we couldn’t do anything with that and prior to that it was wasted space so it has been great to put the cafe there as it is such a nice space with amazing views.”

For more information about South Terrace Cafe and Bar, click here.

Take a look at the new pop-up cafe and bar space at South Terrace:

South Terrace Cafe and Bar, BH Live's new addition to the Pyramids opened last weekend - and it has gone down a treat with customers.

1. South Terrace Cafe and Bar, Southsea

South Terrace Cafe and Bar, BH Live's new addition to the Pyramids opened last weekend - and it has gone down a treat with customers. | Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
South Terrace Cafe and Bar opened last weekend - and it has gone down a treat with customers.

2. South Terrace Cafe and Bar

South Terrace Cafe and Bar opened last weekend - and it has gone down a treat with customers. | Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
South Terrace Cafe and Bar is a new pop-up cafe and bar overlooking Southsea beach.

3. South Terrace Cafe and Bar

South Terrace Cafe and Bar is a new pop-up cafe and bar overlooking Southsea beach. | Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
South Terrace Cafe and Bar will be dishing up a range of hot and cold drinks, snacks, ice cream and pizza - perfect for a sunny day.

4. South Terrace Cafe and Bar

South Terrace Cafe and Bar will be dishing up a range of hot and cold drinks, snacks, ice cream and pizza - perfect for a sunny day. | Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice