Gunwharf Quays is set to welcome a new Indian restaurant which will combine traditional cuisine with a gastro-pub atmosphere.

Tap & Tandoor, a dining experience that combines traditional Indian flavours with modern craft beer, cocktails and live sports, is opening its fourth location in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.Due to open in January 2024, Tap & Tandoor will be Gunwharf Quays first Indian offering, specialising in craft beer, cocktails and home-style curries such as Butter Chicken and its signature mixed grill which is a selection of prime cut meats cooked over charcoal. There will also be a variety of freshly made vegetarian and vegan options.

Guests can enjoy a casual dining experience and watch a variety of sports with a wide range of quality beers in a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

The new restaurant will open in Gunwharf Quays in January 2024.

There will be a complete refurbishment of the former Coast to Coast restaurant, with the design mixing the comfort and warmth of a traditional British pub with a touch of Indian heritage, providing space for up to 150 drinkers and diners. The new location also boasts a large outdoor terrace with stunning views of the harbour.

A Tap & Tandoor spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique concept to Gunwharf Quays and provide a brand new experience for visitors to the designer outlet as well as the local community.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re delighted to have Tap & Tandoor join the Gunwharf Quays food and beverage offering. We know our guests will be thrilled to have a new cuisine join our roster and we can’t wait for the official opening in January.”

The chain’s three other locations are in Southampton, Solihull and Peterborough. These existing branches have private areas for business meetings, celebrations or where sports fans can watch games with their friends, complete with table service to enjoy their food for half time.

Tap & Tandoor will open January 2024 and will operate from 12pm-12am 7 days a week with food being served from 12pm-9.30pm. The venture will also create 25 new jobs in the area.