Excitement as a popular annual festival prepares to welcome huge crowds next month.

The beloved, free Taste of Wickham Festival is gearing up for its highly anticipated return on Sunday, September 14 where over 80 artisan stalls will be showcased.

Taking place between 11am and 4pm, the vibrant day will dish up a range of free festivities in the heart of Wickham including live music, performances and interactive children’s entertainment.

The much-loved Taste of Wickham Festival is set to return on Sunday, September 14. | Contrib

From Greek gyros to Meon Valley hog roast, New Forest Shortbread and the Village Bakery, there will be a wide range of food options to tuck into. On top of this, local makers will be selling crafts, jewellery, plants, homewares and much more.

On the main stage, guests will be able to enjoy non-stop performances from the likes of the Force 10 Shanty Crew, the Spinnaker Brass, local community choirs, a lively charity fashion show and a family circus performance.

The free family-friendly festival will have a childrens area where youngsters can get stuck into creative crafts, face painting and circus skills.

Entry is completely free, with complimentary park-and-stride parking, and a park-and-ride service is available from McCarthy’s Farm, costing £1 per person each way.