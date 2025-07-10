Experience the taste of Thailand this weekend in Southsea as an exotic food festival makes it return.

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival will once again be set out on the common. A whole host of family fun and the magic of Thai cuisine will be on display between July 12 and 13.

Southsea Common was transformed this weekend into a Thai craft and food extravanganza for the whole family. Pictured - There were dozens of food options to choose from Photos by Alex Shute

The venue is open from between 10am and 7pm on both days. Alongside the myriad of food, grocery, clothes and crafts stalls, traditional dance performances and music will be showcased to the public.

Other activities include Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, children’s funfair rides, Thai massages, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, Lady Boy shows and more. One particular highlight is the “I'm British, Get Me Out of Here” eating competition. The festival promises a brilliant experience and something for all the family to enjoy, whether it’s relaxing the sunshine listening to music or tasting all the delicacies on offer.

Hundreds of people flocked to the event last year across the two days. Tickets cost £6 for adults, and anyone aged under 15 gets free entry. Dogs and other pets are welcome at the festival, but must be on a leash at all times.

Admission can be purchased at the festival, but booking online allows you to be entered into a free raffle for a chance to win a flight to Thailand. Details can be found on the Magic of Thailand website.