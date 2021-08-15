Where are the best places for Sunday lunch in Portsmouth?

The 6 best places to go for Sunday lunch in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

TUCKING into a Sunday lunch is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 11:46 am

From roast potatoes, to Yorkshire puddings and gravy – there are so many elements that make up a great roast dinner.

If you are craving a proper Sunday lunch and wonder where the best place to get one is, we have pulled together a list of the top rated restaurants on Google reviews.

You can see them in our gallery below.

The restaurants are listed in ascending order.

1. Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea.

This pub in Southsea Terrace in Southsea has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews based on 697 ratings.

2. Becketts Southsea

Becketts in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 416 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (110820-2573)

3. King Street Tavern

King Street Tavern in King Street, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 447 ratings. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. The Eastney Tavern

This pub in Cromwell Road, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 523 ratings.

